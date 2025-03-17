GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 2,303,396 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303,396 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

