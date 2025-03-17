Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Announces Earnings Results

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ENZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.47. 14,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

