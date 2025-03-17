Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Quanterix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Quanterix Price Performance
Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.28. 564,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,174. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.33.
About Quanterix
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quanterix
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.