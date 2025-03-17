Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Quanterix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.28. 564,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,174. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $280.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

