Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,194,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 3,165,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Shares of KKPNF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKPNF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

