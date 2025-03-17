MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. MGM China has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.
About MGM China
