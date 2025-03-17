MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVY remained flat at $16.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. MGM China has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

