Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 67,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 0.7 %

NDEKY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 26,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,308. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

