Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

