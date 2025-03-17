DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 922,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,825. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 12.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

