Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Drops By 21.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. 18,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.10 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,600. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 980 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,460.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,460.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 124,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

