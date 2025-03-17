Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 490,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,848. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,912,997.16. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $762,272 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 795.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VTOL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. 97,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $905.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

