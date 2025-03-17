JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.