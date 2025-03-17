JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.