Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $13.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -407.68%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

