First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 6,410 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $712,966,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average of $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.