GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $89.02 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

