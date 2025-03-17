Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $96.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

