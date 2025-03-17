Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 59.1% in February

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

