Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.04%.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CODA opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60.
