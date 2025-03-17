Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

