Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 165,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 64,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,936. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.89. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

