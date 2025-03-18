Birnam Oak Advisors LP Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises about 1.5% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

