Head-To-Head Survey: BKV (NYSE:BKV) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BKV and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.97%. SM Energy has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.10%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than BKV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV N/A N/A N/A SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BKV and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKV and SM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $604.53 million 2.86 N/A N/A N/A SM Energy $2.67 billion 1.30 $817.88 million $6.68 4.53

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than BKV.

Summary

SM Energy beats BKV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

