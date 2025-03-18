Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after buying an additional 727,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNM opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

