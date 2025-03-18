Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,210,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 612,186 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,205,000 after acquiring an additional 520,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,913,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 11.5 %

BATS DFIS opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

