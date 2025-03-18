Birnam Oak Advisors LP Invests $468,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 11,829 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $386,926.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,176,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,912,997.16. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $762,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

