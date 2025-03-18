Independent Family Office LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

