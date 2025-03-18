Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertiv by 3,417.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.