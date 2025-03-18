18,729 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 1.5% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.