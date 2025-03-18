Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Grows By 41.0%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 984,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.5 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
