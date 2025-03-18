Tejara Capital Ltd Invests $2.34 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Baidu makes up about 1.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

