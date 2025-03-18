NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.87% of NVR worth $217,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NVR by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVR by 2,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,208.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,662.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8,604.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

