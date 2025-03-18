Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 4.95% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $98,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.