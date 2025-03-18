Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 395,521 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,521 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $388,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The company has a market cap of $914.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

