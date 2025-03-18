FY2025 EPS Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.28.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,360,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,588,000 after buying an additional 2,777,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $290,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,931,000 after buying an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.