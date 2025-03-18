Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934,128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Entergy worth $145,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

