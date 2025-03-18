What is Barrington Research’s Forecast for CLMB Q1 Earnings?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,520.32. The trade was a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $929,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,145.84. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

