AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Daniel Neville Acquires 16,250 Shares

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Neville purchased 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,289.52. This represents a 10.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Neville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Daniel Neville acquired 30,349 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,875.48.
AFC Gamma Price Performance
AFC Gamma stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
AFC Gamma Company Profile
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
