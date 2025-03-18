Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,007,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Hologic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after buying an additional 306,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,700,000 after acquiring an additional 238,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

