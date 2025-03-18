Financial Survey: Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (PRSU) and Its Rivals

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors -16.33% -154.67% -3.10%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $366.49 million $16.02 million 3.24 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors $28.77 billion $590.94 million 22.99

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Competitors 968 6303 12796 336 2.61

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

