Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,353,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $264.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.