Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

