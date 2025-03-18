19,668 Shares in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Princeton Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 262.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $719,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,579,202.11. This represents a 3.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

