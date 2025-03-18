Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

