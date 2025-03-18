Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

