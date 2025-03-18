Short Interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Increases By 29.7%

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Beamr Imaging Price Performance
Shares of BMR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Beamr Imaging has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.42.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beamr Imaging
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Viking Therapeutics the Next Blockbuster GLP-1 Stock?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Shorted Stocks Under Fire: Do Bulls or Bears Have It Right?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Intuitive Machines a Buy After Athena’s Disappointing Landing?
Receive News & Ratings for Beamr Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamr Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.