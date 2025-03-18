Short Interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Increases By 29.7%

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 403,300 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Beamr Imaging Price Performance

Shares of BMR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Beamr Imaging has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

Get Beamr Imaging alerts:

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Beamr Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamr Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.