Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading 6.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 293,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,453,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Synairgen Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

