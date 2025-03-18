Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 70,781 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 521.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

