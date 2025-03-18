Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,336 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.