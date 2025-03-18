Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $354,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in eBay by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,283 shares of company stock valued at $796,241. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.