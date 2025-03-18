Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

