Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.59. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 406,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 707,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

