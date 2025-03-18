GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,097,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $394,990,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $373.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

